Training offered to 25 000 African data scientists

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town, South Africa

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THOUSANDS of students across the continent will undergo training in data science and data analytics over the next 18 months.

The training offered to the 25 000 youth follows a partnership between South African start-up, ExploreAI Academy, and international technology training provider, ALX.

The partnership is part of a plan by the African Leadership International (ALI) to expand its international community of highly skilled professionals with qualifications that evolve with the digital economy’s demands.

ALX is a division of ALI.

As developed economies face increasing skills shortages in the digital and tech sectors, players like ALX are increasingly looking to Africa as an emerging source of skilled young talent.

“Investing in African digital skills and innovation-driven learning is the best way to turn African potential into best-in-class excellence,” said ALI Chief Executive Officer and founder, Fred Swaniker.

“To do so and at scale, we need to partner with proven training providers on the continent that share our vision and passion. ExploreAI Academy is just such a partner,” he added.

Cape Town-based ExploreAI Academy is Africa’s largest data science training institution.

In 2022, after five years, it achieved a significant milestone when its total number of graduates passed the 3 000 mark. Over 90 per cent of these graduates – many of whom are from disadvantaged communities – are employed.

“We believe our model of teaching data science, data engineering, AI (artificial intelligence), and related skills is making a significant impact in addressing the dire shortage of these particular skills in South Africa and across the continent,” the founder, Shaun Dippnall, said.

ALX is connected to a broad ecosystem of institutions with a collective mission to harness Africa’s human capital by developing ethical and entrepreneurial young leaders from across the continent.

“We are proud to be part of that international partnership,” Dippnall said.

The Explore AI Academy, whose parent company is now headquartered in London, has been one of South Africa’s most successful start-ups in the past decade.

– CAJ News