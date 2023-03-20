Cyber crime mars Human Rights Day celebrations

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is to commemorate Human Rights Day on the back of the scourge of digital stalkers, cyber bullies and identity fraud.

This is because of growing adoption of social media as South Africans of all ages use social media platforms to stay in contact with one another.

In addition, recent Kaspersky research shows that in South Africa, almost 10 percent of internet users (individuals and corporate) were affected by phishing attacks in 2022.

More than 15 percent of the phishing attempts in the country originated through fake payment systems, 68,4 percent through fake online stores, and 16,2 percent through fake online bank portals.

Even organisations are impacted by the issue of phishing. Just last year, consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion experienced a data breach where a criminal third-party obtained access to the data of more than 10 million South African consumers.

“Any information you put on the Internet could be used for malicious intent,” said Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant for the Middle East and Africa region at Kaspersky.

“There is an old saying that the Internet never forgets,” he added.

“We must therefore all be careful on what we publish on our social media profiles or in the comments sections of websites. Privacy breaches are a significant cause for concern whether you are the CEO of a large organisation or an entrepreneur, a student at school or a work from home parent,” Muller said.

The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) along with the Cybercrimes Act in South Africa have been put in place to provide a legal framework around how companies should store and use personal information, while aimed at reducing and preventing infringements on privacy and other potential cybercrimes.

South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day on March 21 to remember sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for the attainment of democracy.

– CAJ News