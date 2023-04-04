Lenovo’s Windows 11 laptops rollout targets creators

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO will between now and June roll out its latest laptops in the Yoga series on the continent.

The Chinese company has unveiled several laptops in the series, which run Windows 11.

These include the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga Pro 7i/7.

Other devices are the Yoga 7i/7, as well as two Yoga slim laptops – Yoga Slim 7 and the refreshed Yoga Slim 6.

Among other dates, the Yoga Pro 7i is expected to be available in select Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets starting from this month.

The Yoga 7 (14″, 8) will be available in select EMEA markets starting from May.

The Yoga Slim 6, also known as Lenovo Slim 7 will be available in select EMEA markets starting from the same time.

The Yoga Slim 7 will be available in select EMEA markets starting from June.

Prices include value-added tax.

“Lenovo’s latest new premium Yoga Pro laptops are made for creators,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

“Combining performance and portability, including an impressive new Mini-LED PureSight Pro display and an upgraded keyboard, creators will revel in the exceptional user experience to create whenever inspiration strikes.”

Lenovo believes the laptops’ sleek and portable design delivers impressive performance, incredible versatility and easy mobility, offering creators even more power to create, consume and collaborate in today’s hybrid world.

– CAJ News