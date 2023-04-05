Fastjet resumes flights to Hwange, Kariba

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FASTJET Zimbabwe, has launched additional domestic flights to Kariba and Hwange National Park.

The new service routes bring to five the domestic destinations that the value-based airline now operates in the country.

Flights to Kariba and Hwange National Park are part of the airline’s domestic route development strategy aimed at improving air connectivity in Zimbabwe. Flights to these resorts will be operated by a 30-seater Embraer EMB120 aircraft.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our footprint along the Zambezi Basin”, said Nunurai Ndawana Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesman.

“We have presented new opportunities to unlock the development of Kariba and Hwange National Park. These scheduled flights will be a catalyst for an increase in the arrival of tourists to these resorts. The joint launch of these flights demonstrates our commitment and contribution to the Zimbabwean economy,” Ndawana said.

Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Zimbabwe Chief Commercial Officer, said the airline is committed to connectivity.

“We are offering something completely unique with these routes. Through our network of flights, Kariba and Hwange National Park are now connected to Johannesburg with scheduled flights through our tourism hub of Victoria Falls,” added Ruwuya.

Customers can now explore Victoria Falls and beyond to Hwange National Park and Kariba.

Both destinations are known for their diverse landscapes and season-long sunshine and abundant wildlife.

“Fastjet is delighted to make these connections and experiences possible,” Ruwuya concluded.

– CAJ News