Botswana maintains commitment to sustainable tourism

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA has restated its commitment to support mitigation and adaptation activities to reduce the country’s vulnerability to climate change and protect the livelihoods of the population.

Tshoganetso Carl- Ponoesele, Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO) Acting Chief Executive Officer, gave the assurance at the just-ended African Tourism Investment Summit 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

She formed part of a panel discussion which focused on “Transforming Positively the Business Climate and Competitiveness of the African Continent.”

Carl- Ponoesele added that the government allowed for a conducive business climate to achieve inclusive economic diversification, sustainable growth, and employment creation.

She said the government’s regulations continued playing a decisive role in creating an enabling environment for ease of doing business in Botswana.

Participants discussed efficient ways the continent could explore bridge the infrastructure, education and skills gaps between African countries and minimize the disruptive forces of climate change to positively transform the continent and ensure sustainable growth.

Botswana was on an aggressive marketing drive at the summit.

The Botswana Tourism stand has been crowned Best Stand for Doing Business.

Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Nani Kereng, received the award.

– CAJ News