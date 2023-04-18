MTN maintains ran as SA’s most valuable brand

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VALUED at R74,3 billion (over US$4 billion), MTN is South Africa’s most valuable brand for the 12th time in 13 years.

This is according to leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance, which disclosed the telecommunications giant’s brand value was up 24 percent from the previous rankings.

This means that its value is now up 50 percent from its pre-pandemic level, an impressive statistic considering the difficult operating conditions and the complex geopolitical environment that the brand has been faced with.

“It is invariably the case that when economic conditions are particularly challenging, strong brands show off their pedigree,” said Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director, Africa, Brand Finance.

“As the world economy and South Africa recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic the brands that have continued to invest in their future are prospering,” he added.

MTN’s brand is worth just less than double the value of the second most valuable brand, Vodacom (brand value up 33 percent to R39,8 billion).

Among other findings, banking is the most valuable sector, up 28 percent in aggregate brand value.

The combined brand value of the eleven banking brands included in the ranking was R146,5 billion.

Standard Bank (brand value up 27 percent to R29,7 billion) is the third most valuable South African brand, making it the country’s most valuable banking brand for the second consecutive year.

Spar SA is the fastest growing South African brand, up 48 percent to a brand value of R21,4 billion.

Retail brand, Pick n Pay (brand value up 30 percent to R13,5 billion), has become the strongest South African brand with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 94 out of 100 and corresponding AAA+ rating.

MTN also has the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV) of any brand included in the South Africa 100 2023 ranking.

Woolworths SA (brand value up 25 percent to R21,7 billion) has the highest Sustainability Perceptions Score in the ranking, 6.02 out of 10.

– CAJ News