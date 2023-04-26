Ethiopian Airlines starts Arabic and French services

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines is now providing its Global Customer Interaction Centre services in Arabic and French.

This will enable the airline to attend to queries by customers conversant in the two languages.

“The addition of these languages is a game changer as it will enable us to cater to our customers with their preferred languages. It will also increase our customer reach to locations where these languages are spoken predominantly,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew.

The Global Customer Interaction Centre underwent a major reform in 2014, expanding its interaction scope with customers from call handling to an omni-channel interaction leveraging multiple channels including social media.

“Offering the services of our Global Customer Interaction Centre in multipleinternational languages also proves our commitment and relentless efforts to elevate customers’ experience,” Tasew said.

The centre operates round the clock and is located within the headquarters of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

It has received the “World Class Contact Centre” accolade from Snapshotz, an internationally recognised certifying body for customer service delivery.

It won the certificate after onsite completion of Snapshotz’s audit process and probing over 800 data points.

