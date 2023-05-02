Emirates reinforces partnership with Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES has strengthened collaboration with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), to boost inbound visitors from around its network.

This is one of three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed on the side-lines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Others were signed with tourism boards from Indonesia and Morocco.

Recognising the potential and attractiveness of Zimbabwe as an emerging destination that awaits exploration, Emirates will be working with the ZTA to further boost inbound tourist arrivals utilizing the strength of the airline’s global network.

Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa, and Winnie Munchanyuka, ZTA Chief Executive, signed the MoU.

Under the agreement, Emirates along with the ZTA, will set in motion a range of joint marketing efforts that include tourism promotions, organizing familiarisation trips for trade and media, among other activities.

Both parties will also explore opportunities for joint advertising campaigns in key markets.

Emirates currently operates seven weekly flights to Harare in Zimbabwe, linked to Lusaka, Zambia.

It offers 28 weekly flights to Denpasar and Jakarta in Indonesia and daily flights to Casablanca in Morocco.

– CAJ News