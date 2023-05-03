Avon’s Perfumania returns for scent lovers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AT a time the cost of living is rising, Avon is giving fragrance enthusiasts a boost with the return of Perfumania.

During Perfumania, enthusiasts can fully immerse themselves in Avon’s diverse perfume range with special prices, exclusive offers with a plethora of gift sets for upcoming celebrations and special moments.

“We’ve been able to provide a luxury fragrance experience to perfume lovers who value the scent of exclusivity and distinctness at an affordable price but with the signature of high end quality,” said Lukasz Kowalczyk, Head of Omnichannel Brand Experience.

“Our globally most-loved fragrances are developed by Master Perfumers from the rarest, finest ingredients. Through Perfumania, we’re giving our customers the opportunity to find their number one fragrance with us.”

For one month only in May, Perfumania affords consumers limitless access to Avon’s perfume vault where they can experience luxury and quality fragrances without the price tag of high-end brands, of which some have been upstaged by Avon perfumes in blind tests.

The Perfumania basket of scent includes Attraction, Black Suede, Far Away, Full Speed, Imari and Today Tomorrow Always.

Perfume lovers can experience Perfumania by visiting Avon’s website (my.avon.co.za) or from any Avon Representative countrywide.

Perfumania ends on May 31.

– CAJ News