Emirates SkyCargo doubles its capacity

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES SkyCargo aims to double its capacity in the next decade.

This is in line with Dubai’s strategy to double its foreign trade and economic activity in markets around Africa, the Gulf and West Asia.

Emirates has added two Boeing 747-400Fs to its freighter fleet, showing its strong confidence in the global cargo market in a current environment of volatility.

The cargo division of Emirates is expecting 15 more freighters to join its fleet from announced orders and its freighter conversion program, plus a boost in belly-hold capacity from new passenger aircraft deliveries starting with Airbus A350s in late summer 2024, followed by 777-Xs the year after.

Over the next decade, Emirates SkyCargo expects to double its existing capacity, add over 20 new destinations to its freighter network.

“While the current market volatility may cause others to hesitate, Emirates SkyCargo is pushing full steam ahead with our plans,” said Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo.

Sultan said the new aircraft meant Emirates could expand its freighter network and amplify the connectivity with the main Emirates network.

“The new fleet mix also gives us more flexibility to serve our different customers even better,” the executive said.

Emirates SkyCargo is also investing to develop new products and to speed up digitisation and technology innovation.

“It is our ambition to lead the market in delivering specialist solutions that are fast, reliable, flexible and efficient,” Sultan said.

– CAJ News