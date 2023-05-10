Two-fold surge in browser extensions stealing crypto

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – USERS of crypto currencies are at the mercy of cybercriminals using browser extensions to perform their misdemeanors.

A browser extension is a piece of software that users can install to customise the functionality of a web browser.

These extensions are handy but they can also pose serious threats to privacy and security.

Kaspersky has observed a two-fold increase in the number of malicious browser extensions, specifically those designed to perform web injects and steal crypto currency.

There was also a rise in the number of malicious droppers that install harmful extensions on victims’ machines.

Sergey Lozhkin, Lead Security Researcher at Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), explained that browser extensions can be installed both from official browser stores, such as Chrome and Firefox, or direct from a file – this is currently available on Windows machines in the most popular browser – Chrome.

“When installed from outside the official stores, the risk of the extension being malicious increases,” the official said.

“Users, especially those who engage in crypto currency operations on their Windows machines, should be wary of browser extensions that they install.”

Kaspersky has advised crypto users not to install too many extensions. They must pay attention to the permissions that extensions require and use a good security solution.

– CAJ News