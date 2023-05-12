Great South African tourism sale opens

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – REGISTRATIONS are now open for a unique annual campaign for South Africans to explore their country.

Tourism businesses have been urged to register for the initiative, dubbed Sho’t Left Travel week, which has been launched in Durban at Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI).

During her opening speech at ATI, the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille has encouraged the businesses to participate.

The campaign is an important part of ATI, offering South Africans a seven-day promotion of discounted travel related deals and packages.

Commonly referred to as the Great South African Sale, tourism businesses from around the country pledge to support tourism recovery and growth of the industry by packaging and offering their services and products at an affordable price to consumers.

Ultimately the campaign aims to encourage South Africans to explore their own backyards and by doing so assists them in gaining a deeper and meaningful connection with their country.

“We encourage South Africans to be proud of their country by travelling locally throughout the year,” said Mashoto Mokgethi, Hub Head for South Africa.

Sho’t Left Travel week brings all tourism businesses together allowing them to collaborate towards a common goal of growing the tourism industry, in particular increasing domestic holiday trips.

To register, businesses are encouraged to upload a variety of experiences with discounts of up to 50 percent to generate leads on their deals and increase booking enquiries.

– CAJ News