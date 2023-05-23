Hilton reaffirms support to African artists

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL hospitality company, Hilton, is celebrating Africa’s vibrant cultures through a series of unique collaborations with local artists.

This is in celebration of Africa Day 2023, to be marked on Thursday.

Hilton’s hotels across the Africa & Indian Ocean region are supporting their local communities and spotlighting local cultures by partnering with artists to create installations, showcase their work, as well as provide them with an opportunity to sell their art pieces.

Various hotels are hosting art exhibitions – as well as art fairs, with each piece telling a story ranging from African mythology and creativity, to making use of sustainable sourcing and recyclable materials.

Some art collaborations are at Hilton Addis Ababa, Hilton Garden Inn Gaborone, Hilton Garden Inn Lusaka Society Business Park, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort and Spa, Hilton Yaoundé, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport and Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Hilton has a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7 200 properties and more than 1,1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories.

Africa Day is marked yearly on May 25.

It celebrates the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on that day in 1963, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

OAU was replaced by the African Union (AU) in 2002.

– CAJ News