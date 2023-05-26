A drive not to be missed in Kariba

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – WITH the area teeming with wildlife and scenic beauty, a visit to Kariba would not be complete without a game drive into the wilderness.

It offers a tourist an opportunity to explore some of the amazing animals that call the northern Zimbabwe town home.

A typical game drive usually begins early in the morning, just after sunrise.

An experienced guide who is knowledgeable about the local flora and fauna picks the guests from their accommodation. They then head out into the bush in a specially designed vehicle that is capable of navigating the rugged terrain.

As the vehicle moves through the wilderness, guests are treated to breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The guide points out various landmarks and explains the history and significance of each one. Along the way, guests may see towering baobab trees, rocky outcrops and sparkling waterfalls.

But the real highlight of the game drive is the chance to encounter some incredible wildlife. Kariba is home to a diverse range of animals, from majestic elephants and giraffes to fierce lions and leopards. As the vehicle moves through the bush, the guide keeps a careful eye out for any signs of animal activity.

It’s not long before the guests begin to spot some animals. A group of impalas can be seen grazing peacefully in a clearing, while a family of warthogs scurry across the road in front of the vehicle. Further on, a herd of elephants emerges from the bush, lumbering gracefully across the landscape.

As the drive continues, the guests are treated to even more amazing sights.

A pride of lions can be seen lounging in the shade of a tree, while a herd of buffalo grazes nearby. A pack of wild dogs can be seen darting through the bush, their coats a blur of brown and white.

Throughout the drive, the guide provides fascinating insights into the behavior and habits of the animals. Guests learn about the social dynamics of elephant herds, the hunting strategies of lions, and the communication methods of baboons. They are also encouraged to ask questions and share their own observations.

As the game drive draws to a close, the guests are left with a deep appreciation for the natural beauty and wildlife of Kariba. They return to their accommodation with memories that will last a lifetime, having experienced the thrill of encountering some of the world’s most amazing animals in their natural habitat.

Among these is local tourist, Tobias Gwenhure.

“Kariba is a great place to be at any time. I enjoyed the terrain. The wildlife is so rich,” Gwenhure said.

In an interview with Kariba today another tourist, America Maureen White, said Kariba was refreshing to the mind.

“The jungle is spectacular. I enjoyed it. I saw different animals, some I had never seen before but only heard about in folktales,” she said.

– CAJ News