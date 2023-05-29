Avon expands Power Stay range

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Power Stay Cream-To-Powder 3-in-1 Foundation is the latest addition to Avon’s top-rated Power Stay range.

According to the makeup brand, the foundation will satiate beauty enthusiasts’ long time need for makeup that is reliable and, most importantly, lasts for extended periods without wearing out.

“Our Power Stay line is top-rated by beauty enthusiasts for being long-lasting, high quality, affordable make-up that ranges from matte coverage that stays fresh, intense, striking eyes and lips that start and stay bold throughout the day,” said Nomfanelo Buthelezi, Senior Category Manager at Avon.

“Power Stay lovers can now treat themselves to our long-lasting Cream-To-Powder 3-in-1 Foundation that conceals and powders the skin for all-day shine control, lasting 18 hours without wearing out,” Buthelezi said.

The new 3-in-1 foundation applies on the skin like a cream, concealing every blemish in its tracks whilst covering one’s face in a lightweight, buildable foundation with a fresh, natural finish. It then dries to a powder for all-day shine control that never cakes, cracks, rubs off or falls flat.

It is available in 29 shades and is said to let the skin breathe and gloat with a fresh and natural look that stays uncompromised for 18 hours straight.

Buthelezi said the Power Stay Cream-To-Powder 3-in-1 was specifically developed for consumers looking for a make-up look that lasts and can be relied on.

“It hides like a concealer, covers like a foundation and is perfect like a powder, all in a handy on-the-go compact. It’s an extension of Power Stay range’s long-lasting, high-quality and affordable make-up which is already trusted and loved as a top-rated product.”

The new product is available for R259 (US$13,19) on the Avon online store Avon or through any Avon representative countrywide.

Deliveries are free for orders of R600 or more.

– CAJ News