Catastrophe looms in global hunger hotspots

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – ACUTE food insecurity is likely to deteriorate further in numerous hunger hotspots around the world in the second half of this year.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned of the disaster as the crisis in Sudan continues spilling over to neighbouring countries.

The hotspots comprise a total of 22 countries.

Hunger Hotspots, as the report is titled, shows that deepening economic shocks continue to drive low- and middle-income nations deeper into crisis and warns that a likely El Niño climatic phenomenon is raising fears of climate extremes in vulnerable countries around the globe.

The report also found that many hotspots are facing growing hunger and highlights the worrying multiplier effect that simultaneous and overlapping shocks are having on acute food insecurity.

Conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks continue to drive more and more communities into crisis.

“Not only are more people in more places around the world going hungry, but the severity of the hunger they face is worse than ever,” said Cindy McCain, WFP’s Executive Director.

“This report makes it clear,” McCain stated.

“We must act now to save lives, help people adapt to a changing climate, and ultimately prevent famine. If we don’t, the results will be catastrophic,” McCain said.

According to the report, in Africa countries comprising Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan remain at the highest alert level. The Sahel region (Burkina Faso and Mali) including Sudan have been elevated to the highest concern levels.

The Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia and Kenya, Pakistan are hotspots with very high concern.

Malawi remains a hotspot.

Meanwhile, the spill-over from the crisis in Sudan is meanwhile driving massive population displacement and hunger among people forced from their homes.

More than 1 million people are expected to flee the country while an additional 2,5 million inside Sudan set to face acute hunger in coming months.

– CAJ News