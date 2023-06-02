Over 800 terrorists surrender in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) has reported the surrender of more than 800 terrorists over the past fortnight.

This is during operations against Islamist insurgents and violent criminals terrorising the West African country.

Some 91 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) suspects were killed and 247 criminals arrested during the above mentioned period.

Operations were held around the country from May 18 to June 1.

Most breakthroughs were achieved in the terror-prone Northeast and North Central zone where ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists and kidnap gangs are wreaking havoc.

The said terrorists were killed in the northeastern state of Borno, which is the epicentre of the insurgency battering Nigeria.

It is also where the 876 terrorists of Boko Haram and ISWAP surrendered, according to the army.

That number also comprises the alleged terrorists’ family members.

Those reported to have surrendered are 538 children, 249 adult females and 89 adult males.

“All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued kidnapped civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” said Major General Musa Danmadami

“The surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families, were profiled and documented for further action,” he added.

In the North Central zone, troops neutralized seven bandits, apprehended 35 suspected criminals and rescued 14 kidnapped civilians.

Insecurity is among the issues the new government of President Bola Tinubu must address in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country (estimated at 220 million), largest economy and one of its most volatile nations.

– CAJ News