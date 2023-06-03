Huawei P60 Pro available in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new Huawei P60 Pro is now available in South Africa.

According to the Chinese maker, the smartphone is set to revolutionise users’ lifestyle, with its cutting-edge features and sleek design.

The P60 Pro is ranked Number 1 on the DXOMARK Top Smartphones Camera score.

Huawei is calling on users of the smartphone to capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and share their moment (photograph or video) to stand a chance to win a share of R200 000 worth of prizes at the #SeeTheUnseen competition.

The P60 Pro adopts a Pearl Texture Design and Rococo Pearl exterior.

The Huawei P60 Pro enables users to embrace elegance and sophistication with every hold.

Among the specs is the Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system of the P60 Pro.

The Ultra Lighting Main Camera is rated a powerhouse that features the industry’s largest F1.4 physical aperture.

Another standout feature of the main camera of the P60 Pro is the Huawei XD Fusion Pro Texture Engine.

With this feature, the camera can accurately restore the texture of subjects.

The P60 Pro was announced globally in March.

– CAJ News