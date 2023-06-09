New flight lifts trade, tourism between SA, Zambia

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE resumption of a service by ProFlight Zambia between Durban and Lusaka is poised to provide a much-needed boost trade and tourism between South Africa and Zambia.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the South African province, has welcomed the service by the airline that serves the business community and tourism industry.

“This new air service will undoubtedly play a role in strengthening the business links between the two destinations,” said Siboniso Duma, KZN Member of the Executive Committee for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

Duma, also the leader of government business in KZN, said this was especially considering that there are already many companies operating in both South Africa and Zambia.

“The improved air connectivity will make it easier for businesses to travel between the two countries, facilitating even greater trade and investment,” Duma explained.

Nkosinathi Myataza, King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) Regional General Manager, also mentioned Eswatini Air had also commenced flights between Durban and Manzini in Eswatini.

Airlink, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines have also added to the existing international route network.

“We’re pleased to reintroduce direct flights from Lusaka to Durban,” Myataza said.

“It supports our collective efforts to restore air connectivity into KwaZulu-Natal. The resumption of the air service is a positive development for both Zambia and South Africa, with the potential to boost trade, tourism and business links between the two destinations.”

This new air service is also expected to create job opportunities in both South Africa and Zambia.

Zambia is known for its wildlife, natural beauty and adventure activities. KZN is famous for its beaches, arts and entertainment.

In 2021 and 2022 travel between the two destinations experienced a 38 percent growth.

During the period, South Africa’s exports to Zambia grew by R1,6 billion making Zambia amongst South Africa’s key trading partners within Southern Africa.

– CAJ News