Nissan ignites Spirit of Africa challenge

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

BLOEMFONTEIN, (CAJ News) – NISSAN has reaffirmed its commitment to adventure and performance, as the partnership with the Spirit of Africa property reaches 19 years.

This highlights the automotive brand’s dedication to fostering a community of adventure-seeking off-road enthusiasts.

Nissan hosted media for a thrilling edition of the Nissan Spirit of Africa challenge in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Over 300 teams entered the inaugural Nissan Spirit of Africa challenge, which ended on June 5, with the much-anticipated finals scheduled to take place on July 13-16.

“We are proud of the turnout for the first edition of Nissan’s Spirit of Africa, which saw drivers contest to secure their spot in the finals,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan Africa Chief Marketing Manager Director.

“Through all the dust, terrain, sport and navigation – Nissan is excited to see what our motoring associates can do behind the wheel of the rugged and redefined Nissan Navara,” Haasbroek added.

Sarel van der Merwe, eleven-time South African Rally Drivers champion and local motor racing legend, created the Spirit of Africa challenge.

It has been described as the “toughest 4×4 challenge in Africa” and provides the “average” driver with an opportunity to test their off-road driving ability in a competitive environment.

With its reliability, brute power and cutting-edge technology, the Nissan Navara is the ideal choice for navigating the wild terrain of the Spirit of Africa.

Several locally built, highly capable Nissan Navara have been made available for the media leg of the event.

Haasbroek described the Navara as meticulously enhanced for African roads, offering a bakkie that is not only competitive globally, but also tailored to thrive in the unique conditions found in Africa.

“Our commitment to delivering the right products for South Africa and the markets we serve across the continent (Africa) is evident in the Navara’s innovative design and capabilities,” Haasbroek concluded.

– CAJ News