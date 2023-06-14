Samoura steps down as FIFA Secretary General

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – FATMA Samoura, the history-making Secretary General of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), will leave her role at the end of the year.

She has in seven years played a pivotal role in transforming the organisation, restoring its credibility and breaking down barriers.

Senegal-born Samoura was FIFA’s first female and non-European Secretary General.

“It was the best decision of my life to join FIFA,” she said.

“I am very proud to have led such a diverse team. My first word of thanks goes to (FIFA President) Gianni Infantino for giving me this dream job.”

Samoura had intended to share the news first with the FIFA Council members next week, but was aware of growing speculation about her position in recent months.

“For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” Samoura said.

From next year, Samoura said she would like to spend more time with her family.

“I have been in love with football since I was eight years old and I feel honoured to have been on this journey.”

Samoura stepped into the Home of FIFA to take on her new role after her appointment in May 2016.

She has overseen a complete restructure at FIFA that included the appointment of two Deputy Secretary Generals, a new and fully developed Women’s Football Division, a Technical Development Division, a Chief Compliance Officer and improved programmes for FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Samoura arrived at FIFA with more than two decades of experience working for the United Nations.

– CAJ News