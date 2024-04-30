Scores killed in Kenya double tragedy

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN authorities have beefed up security after suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists killed at least 12 people on Monday morning.

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) explosion occurred near a police station in El Wak, Mandera County.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack; however, Al-Shabaab is active in the area that is 153 km (95 miles) northeast of Wajir.

A security source said security had been upped as authorities probed the explosion.

Localized transport disruptions were likely with increased security or temporary closures at the border are also possible.

“Similar attacks and clashes with security forces are possible near the Kenyan-Somali border,” said an official.

Al-Shabaab, which was founded in Somalia and is aligned to the Islamic State, has carried out attacks in Kenya for years now.

It was a tragic Monday for Kenya, which is enduring its worst flooding in years.

No less than 42 people were killed and 100 others injured when a dam failure triggered flash flooding near Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County.

Floodwaters and debris swept through the village of Kamuchiri, destroying homes and trapping residents in the mud.

There are fears that casualty figures could rise in the coming hours and days.

The road from the capital Nairobi to Mai Mahiu has been cut off, which has hampered rescue efforts.

Around 100 people have been killed after weeks of flooding.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) extended solidarity to the people and government of Kenya.

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), forecasts for the week of April 27 – May 4, 2024, indicate ongoing threats of heavy rainfall in central to western Kenya, northern Uganda, southern Ethiopia and central Somalia.

“Our current forecasts highlight the persistent threat of heavy rainfall, underscoring the need for enhanced regional cooperation in early warning systems,” GAD Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu, said.

– CAJ News