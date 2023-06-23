Durban marks Youth Month in style

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN is celebrating the Youth Month in fashion and style.

The recent fashion show event is the brainchild of Thobe Sokhele, the entrepreneur from KwaMakhutha in the South Coast.

The aim of the event was to showcase different crafts and encourage youth to believe in their talents and dreams. Artists who do makeup, beads and different fashion designers participated.

“We encourage the youth to believe in themselves. They should know how to fight unemployment,” Sokhele said.

Her passion for fashion started at a young age.

“Whatever I used to wear, people always had compliments about my look,” Sokhele said.

“And when I do interviews, I am always asked who dresses me. I dress myself. That was where I realised that I am a fashion designer and good at mixing colours.”

Sokhele has offices in central Durban.

It was opened three years ago.

“Like other businesses it was closed during COVID-19,” Sokhele told Durban Today.

“There were ups and downs in the business. But the support I get is so amazing. I am really in love with what I am doing no matter what challenges I face, I will never give up.”

Sokhele’s vision is to establish a fashion school to enable young people to get the opportunity to have their own businesses.

She shared tips with up-and-coming designers.

“Love yourself and have passion for what you are doing,” she said.

Sokhele urged aspiring designers to attend school and learn fashion skills.

“Spend your time with people who have the same vision as you, trust me you never go wrong and your dream will come true,” she advised.

“It does not matter whether you have a Diploma or Masters. You must have something you are able to do with your own hands so will never sleep hungry. It can be anything business minded people you know when you know.” June,

South Africa commemorates June as Youth Month.

– CAJ News