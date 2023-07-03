First UK to Mauritius daily flight imminent

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – PASSENGERS will soon, for the first time, ever be able to fly directly from the United Kingdom to Mauritius daily.

This as Air Mauritius finalises its momentous move from its home at Heathrow Airport to Gatwick Airport, both in London.

It will move on October 29, which also marks the flagship carrier’s 50 year anniversary of operations in the UK.

Air Mauritius, in association with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), recently organised a Networking Gala Evening at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, in London ahead of the launch of daily direct flights from Gatwick to Mauritius.

“We are excited for this new chapter in our journey to continue delivering the best service to our esteemed UK visitors,” said Laurent Recoura, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Mauritius.

He added, “It has been a pleasure to see the UK market grow over the years and the increased access to the destination will enable that growth to continue.”

MTPA believes the first direct daily flight from the UK will increase accessibility as well as provide stability and confidence for the trade and consumers directly to book Mauritius.

“Our people are the foundation of the tourism industry, and we would like to pay tribute to them for keeping the Mauritian flag high,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of MTPA.

Girish Nunkoo, High Commissioner of Mauritius, reiterated the key attributes of the destination, which for years has been a preferred long-haul destination for British holidaymakers.

The island is a multi-faceted holiday destination that offers unique experiences for all.

This year the MTPA launched a business-to-consumer (B2C) campaign titled “Feel our Island Energy” which highlights the immersive experiences unique to Mauritius, and lays emphasis on a population endowed with a sense of hospitality.

Mauritius welcomed 54 231 tourists from January to June representing an increase of 9 percent from 2019.

– CAJ News