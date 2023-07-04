Trees for schools on Mandela Day

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COINCIDING with the ten years since the passing of former South African president, Nelson Mandela, a retailer

plans to plant trees to honour the iconic statesman’s visionary life.

Through a campaign dubbed “It’s in your hands, let’s plant our schools green”, the Cotton On Group aims to plant trees in schools supported by the Cotton On Foundation in South Africa.

Symbolising the visionary leader’s lasting contribution to South African society, the intention is to benefit these areas for many years to come.

“Trees are invaluable assets in all areas, and particularly in schools as they enhance sustainability, health, and the overall tranquillity of the learning environment,” said Cotton On Foundation ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha.

“It is up to all of us to plant and protect these valuable living organisms that contribute greatly to our quality of life, and the

quality of life we are able to provide for future generations,” the ambassador added.

She encouraged Cotton On shoppers to support this campaign that has the potential to improve the conditions and well-being of learners.

Through its chain of stores that include Cotton On, Factorie and Typo, shoppers are encouraged to support the initiative by purchasing Cotton On Foundation products such as tote bags, breath mints, wipes and sanitizers that are available both online and at the till points.

The full proceeds of the sale of these items, from July 3 – 23 2023, will be channelled to planting trees at the schools that the Cotton On

Foundation supports in KwaZulu-Natal.

These are Ethekwini Primary and Dr JL Dube High School, which it is currently rebuilding.

This year, the Cotton On Foundation has already raised and donated sufficient funds to plant 85 000 trees as part of the Kruger to Canyons,

Blyde Expansion Restoration Pilot in Mpumalanga.

This restoration project aims to re-establish the area’s indigenous plant communities and therefore improve species diversity and ecosystem

functioning.

By planting trees in schools, the Foundation now aims to extend the numerous benefits of greener spaces to learners.

Meanwhile, award-winning local artist, Marc-Gregory, designed an iconic art-piece for the T-shirts that will be worn by store staff throughout the month of July.

This aims to create excitement around the campaign, while avoiding paper printed point of sale materials.

The artwork subtly alludes to Mandela presence in the leaves of a tree, created featuring the colours of the South African flag.

Mandela Day is celebrated globally on July 18.

– CAJ News