Justine introduces new tissue oil innovation

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COSMETICS and fragrance brand, Justine, has introduced a new innovation in its Tissue Oil portfolio, coinciding with the portfolio celebrating 50 years.

The portfolio is anticipated to complement the lifestyle of active consumers.

The new Justine Tissue Oil Active Repair is described as suited for both fitness enthusiasts who experience sore muscles after a workout and for people who experience muscle tension as a result of stress, poor posture or sitting in a fixed position for too long.

It is said to soothe painful muscles and condition skin with a uniquely formulated Tissue Oil to help ease muscle pain, tension and enhance skin nourishing and repairing.

“With South Africans showing a spiked interest in fitness and health over the years, and with the huge amount of time spent on laptop screens and other devices, it is our intention to ease the burden of workout and muscle tension on our consumers,” said Edwin Kodinye, Head: Beauty Categories at Justine.

“When massaged into the muscles, the Tissue Oil Active Repair helps relieve post-exercise strain while promoting improved blood circulation. It can also be used before exercise to stimulate, energise and refresh the senses while relaxing the muscles to relieve pain, tension or strain.”

The Tissue Oil Active Repair comprises the original Tissue Oil, enhanced with a natural blend of menthol, mint, eucalyptus essential oils, and a unique heating complex that soothes tension and improves skin’s conditioning function.

Kodinye added: “Our Tissue Oil lovers do not have to replace any of their favourite Tissue Oil range and can add the new Tissue Oil Active Repair to their skincare routines.”

It can be ordered via Justine’s website or through any Justine consultant countrywide for R169.

– CAJ News