New fibre routes connect Angola and Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE expansion of a fibre backbone between Angola and Zambia will bring additional and affordable internet services, positively impacting the lives of millions of people along the way.

Liquid Dataport plans to extend the 2 500 km fibre between the capital cities of Luanda and Lusaka respectively.

Through this investment, Liquid will directly connect Angola to Zambia through its fibre network in Zambia and collaborate with partners like Angola Telecom and others in Angola and Zambia.

The addition of this route to Liquid’s regional fibre backbone is a significant addition to its existing 110 000 km fibre backbone, providing its regional customers access to high-speed connectivity and cloud services at affordable costs.

Liquid has in the last few months launched multiple new routes interconnecting countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Building a route that directly connects Angola and Zambia is key to our Group’s vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, Group Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

According to the Zambia Inclusive Digital Economy Status Report 2022, only 53 percent of citizens are digitally included.

Liquid’s new fibre route will cater to the demands of wholesale customers and intends to provide enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with direct access to high-speed connectivity.

Mobile operators and local Internet Service Providers will also pass on the benefits to their customers.

David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport, believes Zambia has the potential to become a hub of connectivity for all of its neighbours, including Angola.

Liquid Dataport’s investment in this new direct route aligns with Liquid’s vision of a One Africa Digital Network that links all African countries.

– CAJ News