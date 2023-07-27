Ballito Farmer’s Market an instant hit

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – TWO months after its opening, the Ballito Farmer’s Market, has emerged as a vibrant and exciting destination in KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN’s) North Coast.

The facility, located on the R102 heading from Umhlali towards Shakaskraal, within the green rolling hills of the province, offers a unique and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages, with over 170 traders.

The market also offers live music performances by local artists.

It opened in May.

There is a variety of exhibitors, producers and traders, offering a range of products and experiences.

These include fresh farm produce, plant nurseries, unique and local

retail.

The market also features a wide range of food stalls, each offering delicious and unique cuisine, curated from locally sourced ingredients.

It is family and pet friendly.

Ballito Farmer’s Market has a dedicated little people’s paddock, where children can play and have fun while parents relax and unwind.

The little people’s paddock includes two jungle gyms.

The market is also an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life as visitors indulge in some quality time with friends and loved ones.

Founder, Kyle Pretorius, lived overseas for almost 16 years and travelled around the world.

“Whichever country I lived in, the impression was always attracted to the local market,” he said.

“The culture of our market is to keep along the lines of the farmers market, something that we try to put in front of our business.”

He said retail is a big element to the market.

“We try to keep it very international based on where I travel so we got

from local culture, Indian, Halaal, Chinese. We try to embrace not only what we have in South Africa but also to expose others,” Pretorius said.

