Confusion mars Durban sand pumping exercise

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE sand-pumping operation at the Ushaka Beach in Durban has created confusion and panic.

There is even false news on social media that the Ethekwini municipality was pumping sewage into the beach.

It appears the confusion stems from the pipe suspended in the air, which the musicality uses to pump sand.

Residents are used to one running across the beach

“I’m horrified to see this filth being pumped onto our beaches,” said Terry Booysen.

“Where are the likes of Andrew Mather and Adrian Peter’s (former experts on Coastal Engineering…). I would love to hear what they think of this scheme at present? Would they approve? I wonder. This just doesn’t seem ecologically wise.”

However authorities have clarified.

Lindiwe Khuzwayo, Ethekwini Head of Communications, said the sand-pumping operation was done on an annual basis to ensure local beaches remain in pristine condition.

“The sand-pumping scheme creates a recreational beach and pumps approximately 280 000 cubic metres of sand onto the beaches every year,” she said.

Khuzwayo said this also acts as a buffer between the beach and infrastructure.

“The harbour breakwaters prevent the natural migration of sand from south to north on our beachfront necessitating the sand pumping operation. If the city did not pump sand, our beaches would erode away with the action of the waves,” Khuzwayo said.

Beaches are an emotive issue in Durban.

The public has previously been left frustrated at the closure of some beaches over high levels of E.coli bacteria in sea water.

– CAJ News