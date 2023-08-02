500 Europeans evacuated from Niger

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – FRANCE has repatriated around 500 citizens from the country and other European citizens from Niger.

The repatriations are the aftermath of a coup on July 26 and the subsequent demonstrations in support of the takeover of power by the military.

Some demonstrators targeted the embassy of the former coloniser, France.

France has requested assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to support the repatriation of EU citizens.

The French have currently offered four aircrafts for repatriation efforts from Niamey to Paris.

Two flights have already arrived in France, repatriating the 500 people.

“Further flights are under preparation,” the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) stated.

The mechanism will finance 75 percent of transport costs.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism can be activated by EU Member States and the nine participating states to request consular assistance to their citizens, for example in the context of evacuation operations.

In emergencies, repatriation flights coordinated under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism ensure the safe return of EU citizens of different nationalities. The European Commission facilitates the deployment of this assistance, coordinates the European response and co-finances transport costs.

Assistance is offered and deployed by EU Member States and participating states on a voluntary basis.

The aim is to help EU citizens facing serious difficulties abroad in the event of a crisis or disaster.

– CAJ News