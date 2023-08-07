Victoria Falls next in FlySafair radar

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African low-cost airline, FlySafair, will commence a non-stop service between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls in neighbouring Zimbabwe in October.

This service between Oliver Reginald Tambo and the Victoria Falls International Airports will start on October 3, flying the Boeing 737 thrice weekly.

FlySafair noted in addition to being home to the largest continuous curtain of water fall, Victoria Falls remains an attractive destination because of the high demand as one of Africa’s most visited cities.

“It is an important tourist destination,” the airline stated.

“Vic Falls” is a designated Special Economic Zone and an international financial services centre.

It is also home to Zimbabwe’s second stock exchange, the Victoria Falls stock exchange (VFSE).

Last Friday, FlySafair announced the addition of other routes to Mozambique and Zambia.

“Plans for these routes have been in the pipeline for several months now,” Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair said.

“We are so pleased to finally be able to announce the addition of these routes and more importantly begin operations just in time for the festive season.”

FlySafair has undergone a period of rapid growth, increasing the number of flights they operate by 47 percent between 2019 and 2022.

– CAJ News