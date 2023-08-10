Roadmap towards Zimbabwe food security launched

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have formalised their collaboration on improving food systems and reforming social protection in the country.

A Letter of Understanding (LoU) has been signed to bolster the capacity to respond to emergencies and effectively foster investment in agricultural entrepreneurship.

The government and WFP will utilise their expertise and resources to accelerate sustainable solutions to food security while consolidating Zimbabwe’s national social protection systems.

The collaboration also includes proactive support for rural and urban livelihoods by anticipating future needs, improving data collection and analysis, and strengthening livelihood opportunities.

By doing so, the government and WFP aim to create a more resilient and sustainable food system for the people of Zimbabwe.

Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, said the LoU is a way to strengthen the already ongoing work and to ensure that both government and WFP are accountable to the people they serve.

“We hope this mutual commitment will ensure that common objectives are fulfilled,” he added.

WFP’s strategic plan for the country is based on Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 and global commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its associated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WFP will also work with Zimbabwean authorities and civil society to plan, budget, and make decisions to achieve Zero Hunger.

“WFP’s new strategic plan represents our contribution to the achievement of the National Development Strategy 1 and our commitment to harness the energies of Zimbabweans to pursue their dreams and aspirations,” said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP’s Country Director in Zimbabwe.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the commitment to work with partners to empower women economically, strengthen social cohesion, and engage young people in pursuing economic opportunities along the food value chains.

Other cross-cutting priorities include promoting nutritious diets and using digital technologies to connect national strategies with local action.

WFP will establish new partnerships and leverage existing ones to their full potential, including those with other United Nations agencies, international donors, civil society organizations, academia and the private sector.

– CAJ News