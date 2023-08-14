Huawei revenue growth in line with forecast

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has generated ¥310,9 billion (US$43,1 billion) in the first half of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 3,1 percent.

The company registered a net profit margin of 15 percent.

Overall performance was in line with the forecast.

The company’s ICT infrastructure business contributed ¥167,2 billion and its consumer business ¥103,5 billion.

The cloud business contributed ¥24,1 billion, the digital power business ¥24,2 billion and its intelligent automotive solution (IAS) business ¥1 billion.

“I’d like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing support,” said Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Rotating Chairwoman.

“I’d also like to thank the entire Huawei team for its solidarity and dedication,” the executive added from Shenzhen.

Meng said Huawei had been investing heavily in foundational technologies to harness trends in digitalisation, intelligence and decarbonisation, focusing on creating value for its customers and partners.

“In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid and our consumer business achieved growth.” she said.

“Our digital power and cloud businesses both experienced strong growth, and our new components for intelligent connected vehicles continue to gain competitiveness,” Meng concluded.

– CAJ News