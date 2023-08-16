Technology to futureproof success of hotel business

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE booking technology platform, Profitroom, is embarking on a South African tour, at a time technology is redrawing the map of the hospitality industry.

The tour will begin in Cape Town on August 17 until August 29 in Pietermaritzburg.

Profitroom will be sharing their expertise and insights with other industry leaders and partners on how hoteliers can use technology to optimise revenue and grow the hospitality sector.

Samantha Williams, Commercial Director at Profitroom says, “Profitroom On Tour has always been a fantastic way to help equip hoteliers with tools they can use to future-proof their businesses, provide networking opportunities, and engage in important discussions that find innovative solutions to the challenges the industry faces.”

“With international visitor numbers increasing to 5,7 million in 2022, it’s even more important for us to continue our inspiring events but on a much larger scale,” she added.

Some of the topics to be discussed include how simple technology solutions can help to improve hoteliers’ direct revenue, the challenges and opportunities arising from online payments and what the future looks like, how best to control rate parity and cost reduction strategies.

Profitroom powers more than 3 500 leisure hotels and resorts across the world.

The Profitroom Suite exposes a hotel’s full business potential with the complete set of e-commerce tools and industry-leading experience personalisation.

– CAJ News