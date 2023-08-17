Cape Town hosts first international AWS Skills Centre

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) -THE opening of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’) first international skills centre is a momentous step in removing the barriers of access to cloud skills training in South Africa.

This facility in Cape Town enables everyone in the local community – regardless of background, education level, or social status – an opportunity to explore how cloud computing technology is powering everything from weather predictions to smart homes.

As part of the grand opening ceremony, AWS invited local community leaders, education partners, government dignitaries and job seekers to tour the facility, which features eight immersive exhibits where visitors can explore real-world cloud applications.

“We look forward to working with AWS to bring powerful training resources to the citizens of South Africa,” said Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

“By investing in our people and their future, we are also investing in South Africa’s future and advancing our stature in the global economy,” he added.

Maureen Lonergan, Vice President, AWS Training and Certification, said AWS is committed to removing barriers for people to access the skills training they need to grow their careers.

“The Cape Town region is ripe with talent, and upskilling the workforce can play a key role in driving innovation, catalyzing economic growth, and accelerating digital transformation across South Africa,” Lonergan said.

Cape Town is the third AWS Skills Centre to open, joining facilities in Seattle and Arlington in the United States.

Each centre features a wide range of cloud training and career exploration activities that are free of charge and open to the public.

The new Cape Town facility is helping expand workforce-development programs and transformation strategies in the local community.

In addition to supporting the South African community, the centre is helping to fulfill Amazon’s goal of providing free digital skills training to 29 million people around the globe by 2025.

