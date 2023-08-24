BRICS calls for change in global governance

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) leaders are advocating for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations (UN), including its Security Council.

This is among the key highlights of the Johannesburg Declaration, made on the final day of the 15th BRICS Summit held in South Africa under the theme, “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

Leaders jointly stated the UN must be reformed with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient.

This would also increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, to play a greater role at the organisation as the Security Council.

The council is charged with ensuring international peace and security.

Africa featured prominently in the declaration by the BRICS leaders.

“We reiterate that the principle ‘African solutions to African problems’ should continue to serve as the basis for conflict resolution,” BRICS leaders stated jointly.

“In this regard we support African peace efforts on the continent by strengthening the relevant capacities of African States.”

The bloc raised concern at about the worsening violence in Sudan and urged the immediate cessation of hostilities.

BRICS remained concerned at the situation in the Sahel region, in particular in Niger.

The bloc expressed support to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of Libya.

The leaders reiterate support for a “Libyan led and Libyan-owned” political process with UN-led mediation as the main channel.

They also emphasized the need to achieve an enduring and mutually acceptable political solution to the question of Western Sahara in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and in fulfilment of the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara.

BRICS supports the African Union Agenda 2063 and Africa’s efforts towards integration, including through the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

Leaders underscored that the AfCFTA is poised to create a predictable environment for investments, particularly in infrastructure development, and provides an opportunity to find synergies with partners on cooperation, trade and development on the African continent.

“We underline the importance of strengthening the partnership between BRICS and Africa to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities for increased trade, investment and infrastructure development,” read the Johannesburg Declaration.

– CAJ News