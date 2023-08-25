Airlines set flights on Cape Town

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

from Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – FLIGHTS to Cape Town (CPT) are set for a considerable increase with local and international airlines planning to commence and expand services to the coastal city from late 2023 to next year.

Edelweiss, the Swiss airliner, will operate four frequencies per week on its seasonal Zurich-CPT service starting at the end of August this year.

The carrier will also operate an extended season from August 31, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

Condor will increase frequencies on its seasonal Frankfurt – CPT service from three to five weekly flights starting next month, September 30.

Fly Namibia will commence a new service between CPT and Walvis Bay. The route will operate four frequencies per week starting October 27, 2023.

South African Airways will commence a non-stop flight between CPT and São Paulo, Brazil on October 31, 2023, with two frequencies per week.

Air Mauritius will be adding an additional frequency on its Mauritius-CPT route, increasing from two to three flights per week from November 28, 2023 to March 29, 2024.

Air France will increase frequencies on its Paris-CPT route from three to five times per week from January 17 to February 27, 2024.

– CAJ News