Visa applications in SA set to improve

AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE application for visas or permits in Gauteng is set to be more convenient after VFS Global announced a move to a bigger and accessible location.

The move is within the South African administrative city, Pretoria.

Residents can apply for a visa/permit service for 20 countries at the new location of VFS, the leading outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

Commenting on the relocation of the Application Centres, Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS, said that the surge in travel activity in 2022 took the industry by surprise, exceeding the conservative recovery projections.

He said this has continued into 2023 with visa application volumes in South Africa nearly tripling compared to 2021.

Already, it is almost near the 2022 application volumes.

“With the industry witnessing peak ‘revenge’ travel and outbound travel continues to be on the rise from South Africa, we have decided to relocate our existing centres to a much more spacious and easily accessible location for the convenience of our applicants in Pretoria,” Viswanathan said.

Besides those seeking travel-related documents, those applying for permits to legalise their stay in South Africa are served at the facility.

VFS is a partner for 18 governments in South Africa for visa, passport, and consular services since establishing its operations in 2007.

Since then, the company has grown its presence to an extensive network of 36 application centres in 11 locations across South Africa, with a workforce of over 300 employees.

– CAJ News