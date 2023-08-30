JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 30th AUGUST 2023, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – AVON kicked off its Women’s Month celebrations by engaging in a series of activities with like-minded stakeholders on various platforms to evaluate the headway made in championing the fight against breast cancer, gender-based violence and fostering women’s economic independence in line with the brand ethos of driving progress for women.

To that end, Avon participated in the University of Stellenbosch’s business breakfast session, which was hosted by the institution’s Small Business Academy, where Avon Justine’s Head of Commercial Marketing, Nadia Mohamed, was part of the panel discussion on how corporates can better support emerging women entrepreneurs.

In addition, Mohamed delivered a keynote address at an intimate gathering of women leaders, called Table of 12, where she shared her insights and learnings in her personal and business life. The purpose behind the Table of 12 was to empower more women in business by encouraging them to support each other.

The centrepiece of Avon’s Women’s Month celebration was a Women’s Month commemorative event. The event was aimed at empowering women to embrace their power, financially and purposefully. Kgothatso “KG” Montjane, Avon Justine ambassador and world tennis champion, was one of the special guests at the event.

“We are excited at this year’s celebration of Women’s Month, and we are galvanised to work in concert with our partners to drive progress for women and reaffirm our commitment to fight gender-based violence and amplify efforts at raising awareness about breast cancer.

We remain concerned about the unrelenting scourge of gender-based violence, and it is for this reason that we intend to intensify efforts to drive the financial independence of women as we believe that inclusion of women in the mainstream economy can make a considerable dent in GBV as many of them are trapped in toxic environments due to financial constraints. The prevalence of the scourge of GBV and the devastation wreaked by the silent pandemic of breast cancer invigorates our efforts to use everything in our power to create a better world for women,” said Mohamed.

Mohamed said they will continue to work closely with their non-governmental partners in the breast cancer awareness and GBV space to find more innovative and impactful ways to tackle the challenge of breast cancer and GBV.

“Avon has enjoys a long-standing and fruitful partnership with these organisations that are doing remarkable work to fight gender-based violence and drive breast cancer awareness and education in South Africa. These organisations are at the coal face of fighting this pandemic and providing support to those affected by GBV and breast cancer. The outstanding contribution these organisations are making cannot be exaggerated. The outstanding work they do vindicates our partnership and gives us hope about the nobility of our brand values of driving progress for women,” Mohamed concludes.

