Saudi Arabia unveils Global Water Organisation

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE establishment of the Global Water Organisation by Saudi Arabia is hailed as a groundbreaking moment.

For South Africa, it comes at a time the country has been at the forefront of addressing water scarcity and sustainability challenges.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, announced the Global Water Organisation, to be headquartered in Riyadh.

It aims to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organisations in securing global water sustainably.

It plans to exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation and share research and development experiences.

Moreover, it will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone.

By initiating the establishment of the organisation, Saudi Arabia emphasised its commitment to addressing global water supply challenges.

The initiative is aligned with its dedication to environmental sustainability.

Over the years, the Kingdom had showcased notable achievements in water production, transportation, and distribution, leveraging locally developed innovative solutions.

These achievements have been internationally recognized. Additionally, Saudi Arabia plays a key role in ensuring that global water issues remain a top priority on the international agenda.

This is further evidenced by the Kingdom’s developmental funding, with over US$6billion allocated to various water and sanitation projects across four continents.

Cooperation has become even more vital with projections of the global water demand doubling by 2050, in light of the anticipated growth of the world population to 9,8 billion.

– CAJ News