SAP, Microsoft partner to simplify Cloud migration

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SYSTEMS Applications Products (SAP) Africa and Microsoft have renewed their global commitment to supporting companies’ move to the cloud.

The partnership, confirmed at an event in Johannesburg, will deliver the RISE with SAP to customers across multiple global markets, including Africa.

RISE with SAP is a complete offering of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, industry best-practices and outcome-driven services designed to help companies migrate their core SAP ERP to the cloud, utilising the cloud hosting capabilities of hyper-scalers such as Microsoft.

Kholiwe Makhohliso, Managing Director for Southern Africa at SAP, called on companies to embrace the full potential of what cloud technologies can offer.

“It isn’t simply a question of migrating to new technology for the sake of technology’s sake. It’s about increased efficiencies, greater simplicity and less complexity,” Makhohliso said.

The executive said by leveraging RISE with SAP, companies of all shapes and sizes can take full advantage of business-transformation-as-a-service to power their digital transformation and innovation efforts.

The SAP and Microsoft partnership builds on a 30-year history of collaboration and co-innovation.

Colin Erasmus, Chief Operating Officer at Microsoft South Africa, said Microsoft strives to deliver the best cloud experience for customers.

“With RISE with SAP hosted on Microsoft Azure, companies can access SAP’s market-leading enterprise software in Microsoft’s industry-leading cloud to accelerate innovation and rapidly scale into new markets and capabilities,” he said.

Since its launch in 2022, more than 3 000 companies globally have leveraged RISE with SAP to move their ERP to the cloud, including Microsoft, Standard Bank, and Standard Chartered.

Vanessa Padiachee, Group Chief Information Officer for Corporate Function at Standard Bank, said their relationship and business investment with SAP and Microsoft was important to the bank’s migration strategy decision.

“It made sense for Standard Bank Finance to continue its relationship with SAP, due to our historical investment with the SAP Finance technology – and given that we already had a strong product stack in place,” she said.

“Similarly, when it came to Microsoft, some of our workloads were already running on Microsoft Azure – so partnering with both SAP & Microsoft in our Cloud journey made complete business sense,” Padiachee added.

RISE with SAP on the Microsoft Cloud is a comprehensive solution designed to advance business innovation and optimisation at speed and with minimal risk.

– CAJ News