Climate change in the spotlight at the Africa Centre

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN President William Ruto and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, are to lead the conversation on “Climate Positive Growth, Investment, and Trade Frameworks for an African-led World.”

The Africa Centre in partnership with Global Citizen, Climate Action Platform Africa (CAP-A) and the Government of Kenya are organising the event, set for Tuesday (today) in New York City.

“We are thrilled and honored to have President Ruto and WTO D.G. Okonjo-Iweala join us for this critical conversation at The Africa Centre,” said Uzodinma Iweala, Chief Executive Officer of The Africa Centre.

“Recognizing and investing in Africa’s leadership on climate change is not just a matter of environmental responsibility, it’s a testament to the continent’s resilience, innovation, and its unwavering commitment to a sustainable

future.”

Caralene Robinson, Chief Growth Officer at Global Citizen, noted Africa is where climate change, poverty and inequity are having the greatest impact.

By 2050, a quarter of the world’s entire population will be African and it will be the world’s youngest continent.

“The moment is now to unlock opportunity, catalyze inclusive growth to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” Robinson said.

Since 2018 Global Citizen ran several campaigns across the continent that looked forward to further expanding its efforts over the coming year.

James Mwangi, founder of CAP-A and CEO of Africa Climate Ventures, said, “Climate action in Africa is not just possible and potentially highly competitive, it is indispensable. Africa needs to be net negative to achieve net zero global ambitions by 2050.”

– CAJ News