Star Alliance retains global airline award

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – STAR Alliance has, for the fourth consecutive year, won the World’s Leading Airline Alliance accolade at the esteemed World Travel Awards held in Dubai.

Theo Panagiotoulias, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer, expressed his gratitude.

“This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of employees within the Star Alliance network who strive to provide consistent and seamless travel experiences,” he said.

“Our success is made possible not only by the hard work of our employees across the network, but also by the unwavering confidence and support from our valued customers. We are immensely grateful for the continued trust placed in us and our member carriers.”

The World Travel Awards, now in its landmark 30th edition, aims to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence across various sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The winners are determined through a global poll involving qualified executives.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, congratulated Star Alliance.

“This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the global aviation alliance benchmark. The commitment of the entire Star Alliance team serves as an inspiration to us all,” Cooke said.

Ethiopian Airlines also lauded Star Alliance for the award.

– CAJ News