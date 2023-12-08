e-vehicles scheme boosts Ghana last-mile delivery sector

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – A FORAY into eco-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) is poised to tackle Ghana’s logistics and delivery challenges as well as transform the country’s nascent last-mile delivery market.

YomYom, the logistics market place, is pioneering a fleet of 20 e-bikes to its extensive set of vehicles, particularly suited for maneuvering through rugged terrain and remote locations, ensuring goods reach their destinations efficiently.

It operates an extensive fleet of over 100 vehicles, also including motorcycles and cargo trucks. Its transportation network spans across the northern areas of the country.

With strategically located offices in Ejiu, Konongo, Kumasi, and Tamale, the latter housing both the head office and a branch office, and the recent addition of a presence in Bolgatanga, the company has solidified its footprint in key regions.

The addition of the e-bikes is hailed as the beginning of a green initiative that aims to increase the electric vehicle count by 200 units by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“This strategic shift not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also positions us at the forefront of environmentally conscious transportation solutions,” Mohammed Iddi, founder of YomYom, told CAJ News Africa.

As it expands, the company has pledged to a mission to connect small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to logistics solutions that are accessible, affordable and sustainable.

“We leverage technology and local knowledge to improve efficiency and reach,” Iddi said.

YomYom utilizes advancements in mobile tech for route optimisation and real-time order tracking as well as integrating local knowledge into our delivery processes to overcome potential hurdles presented by weather, local customs, and inconsistent addressing systems.

“We acknowledge the myriad challenges that persist in Africa, from our poor road infrastructure to limited technological access and unfavorable policies that often hinder the growth of startups,” Iddi said.

The company however believes therein lies opportunities, and pledges to demonstrate that the delivery sector in Africa is not merely surviving but thriving on resilience and adaptability.

“In the face of adversity, we have discovered that these challenges, once conquered, can be transformed into opportunities that drive progress and innovation.”

According to Strait Research, the African last-mile delivery market is poised to reach US$2,35 billion in value, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 8,45 percent.

The World Bank has identified logistics as a pivotal contributor to a nation’s overall economic development.

YomYom believes its services have streamlined access to essential goods, eliminating the need for arduous journeys, and catalysed economic growth by expanding market reach and fostering local commerce.

Its expansion has created job opportunities, both within the delivery service and related industries as well as improving healthcare outcomes through the delivery of medical supplies to remote areas.

The introduction of a digital interface has not only enhanced logistical efficiency but has also paved the way for digital literacy and inclusion, a vital aspect of modern development in the rural regions.

Yom Yom currently employs 34 individuals, a team comprising 70 percent of women, mostly aged under 35.

There are over 100 casual staff members.

– CAJ News