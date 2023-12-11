Red Cross convoy attacked in Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has denounced a deliberate attack on its humanitarian convoy in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The incident, which occurred in the Al-Shajara neighborhood on Sunday, claimed the lives of two people and injured seven more including three ICRC staff members.

The humanitarian convoy, consisting of three ICRC vehicles and three buses, all marked with the Red Cross emblem, was due to evacuate over a hundred vulnerable civilians from Khartoum to Wad Madani when it came under attack upon entering the evacuation area.

The identity of the perpetrators could not be ascertained.

“This attack is unacceptable, and we are grief-stricken,” said Pierre Dorbes, the head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan.

“I am shocked by the total disrespect for the Red Cross emblem, which must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The humanitarian operation had been requested by and coordinated with the parties to the conflict, who gave their agreement and provided the necessary security guarantees.

“Our mission today was to bring these civilians to safety. Instead, lives have been tragically lost. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the people killed, and we desperately hope those injured will make a full recovery,” Dorbes said.

The ICRC calls for the immediate protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel.

Sudan plunged into conflict in April after differences between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

– CAJ News