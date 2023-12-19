Collen Mashawana Foundation launches annual Xmas initiative

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFTER attaining a target of bringing support and festive cheer to 2 000 elderly individuals in Thohoyandou, the Collen Mashawana Foundation and its partners aim to increase the number of beneficiaries fivefold in 2024.

Looking ahead, the foundation disclosed it aspired to broaden its impact.

“With this year’s goal of assisting 2 000 elderly individuals, the foundation sets an ambitious target of reaching 10 000 next year,” it stated.

“The vision is clear — to establish a culture of giving during the festive season, turning December into a time of rejoicing and remembering those in need.”

This past Sunday, the foundation and its collaborators hosted an event for the elderly, marking the commencement of its inaugural Annual Christmas Initiative.

The foundation distributed essential items such as food parcels, wheelchairs, walkers and blankets, thereby embodying a commitment to enhancing the holiday season for those who often experience feelings of loneliness and vulnerability.

The event witnessed the participation of esteemed guests, including Vhembe traditional leaders and the Mayor of Thulamela, Athingozwidivha Sarah Rambuda.

Entertainment was provided by artists Newie, Lufuno Dagada, and Acolly Mandiza, adding a touch of joy to the occasion.

“The Collen Mashawana Foundation expresses sincere gratitude to its partners whose unwavering support made this day possible,” it stated.

Among those in collaboration were Kotlolo Engineering, Nrand, Setshabelo Trading, Cash Build, Roil Cleaning Services, MAB Africa, Vhanou Project, Zigzag Cafe, Dr. Mangane Makhomisana, Thabelo Funerals, Prime African Security, Baroka Funeral, Theo Baloyi, FX Goat, Phala Phala FM, and Thulamela Municipality.

– CAJ News