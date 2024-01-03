Manganese market conditions worsen

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – UNITED Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) is reducing the production of manganese ore and subsequently the sale of its products.

This is in response to what it termed as worsening market conditions.

“Softened demand side conditions have informed our decision to ease production and sales,” Malcolm Curror, UMK Chief Executive, said.

He added that the company would return to normalised outputs when the market recovers.

Curror noted that the temporary slowdown in production and sales will have no impact on the company’s employee body.

UMK is the fourth largest producer of manganese in South Africa, with operations in the Northern Cape province.

South Africa holds some of the most important manganese deposits in the world, accounting for 30 percent of worldwide production and nearly half of global exports.

Manganese is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, after iron, aluminum and copper.

For much of 2023, the market has remained oversupplied amid lukewarm demand.

– CAJ News