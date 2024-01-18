FITUR 2024 explores investments in Morocco, Zambia

from MOHAMED EL KADIRI in Marrakesh, Morocco

MARRAKESH, (CAJ News) – THE International Tourism Fair (FITUR), set for Madrid, will again serve as a top platform for global tourism innovation and collaboration.

At this leading travel and tourism trade fair, the World Tourism Organisation (WTO), will emphasise fostering investment opportunities and strengthening international partnerships during the event.

WTO will host key investment forums, including an “Invest in Zambia” event.

In collaboration with the Investment Bank for Latin America (CAF), it will officially launch the “Investment Guidelines for Ecuador” as well as the “Morocco Investment Guidelines,” shedding light on tourism investment prospects in these regions.

A Meeting of the Committee on Tourism and Sustainability will address sustainability challenges in the global tourism sector.

WTO will host a meeting of signatories of the Glasgow Declaration, highlighting its commitment to addressing climate challenges in the tourism sector.

Within the framework of FITUR, WTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, will also hold bilateral meetings with Ministers of Tourism from a number of Members, fostering collaboration and strengthening partnerships for a sustainable future in global tourism.

WTO stated its presence at FITUR underscores its commitment to driving positive change within the sector.

“The organization remains dedicated to fostering sustainable practices, encouraging responsible investments, and facilitating global partnerships.”

