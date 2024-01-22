Right of Way roadblocks slow Nigeria broadband targets

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – AN economist has urged authorities to address delays and difficulties in obtaining the right of way (RoW) for laying fibre optic cables if Nigeria is to meet its broadband penetration target of 70 percent by 2025.

Broadband penetration is at 45,6 percent according to latest figures

provided by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This is a slight

increase from 44,4 percent recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

Despite a resolution in 2020 by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum that

telecommunications operators should pay a RoW fee of N145 (US$0,16) per

linear metre of fibre, a majority of states have been reluctant to implement

the pledge.

Some state governments still charge operators the equivalent of $9 per

metre.

While notably, only Ekiti, Kaduna, most recently Nasarawa and Plateau have

opted for zero charges, 32 other states have reneged on the resolution of

2020.

On a somewhat positive note, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is

the seat of government where the capital Abuja is located, had disclosed a

charge of N14,50 per linear metre RoW charges.

This is a 90 percent reduction from the regular fee in 2022.

Chinwe Egim, the Chief Economist at the Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB) said this “roadblock” must be addressed as it was slowing down broadband

deployment.

“Effectively mitigating RoW challenges in Nigeria demands a nuanced,

strategic approach,” she advised.

Egim told CAJ News Africa streamlining regulatory frameworks and

establishing transparent fee structures were imperative to diminish

unnecessary delays and financial uncertainties for infrastructure

developers.

“Additionally, introducing digital platforms for RoW processes aligns with

global best practices, enhancing administrative efficiency and minimizing

bureaucratic hurdles,” she added.

“Engaging stakeholders through sustained dialogue and community

sensitization becomes paramount, fostering a collaborative environment

conducive to infrastructure development.”

The economist said public-private partnerships should be strategically

leveraged, with a focus on incentivising private sector involvement in

broadband deployment.

“The creation of standardized RoW agreements and dedicated task forces can institutionalize efficient decision-making processes, ensuring consistency and fair negotiations.”

Nigeria, the West African country, is the continent’s largest economy by

gross domestic product (GDP) and population, estimated at 226 million.

– CAJ News