Damrev reveals Africa expansion plans

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – DAMREV, the fintech company, is positioning itself to become the largest digital asset marketplace in Africa.

It has announced the significant expansion of its blockchain-based asset tokenisation services, alongside the upcoming launch of an innovative white-label platform.

The expansion includes an array of new assets now available for tokenisation, such as gemstones, commodities and precious metals, leveraging the Stellar blockchain’s high-performance capabilities for enhanced service efficiency and interoperability.

This development is in line with Damrev’s adherence to the ISO 20022 standard, ensuring secure, transparent, and seamless transactions.

Additionally, later this year, Damrev plans to introduce a white-label tokenisation platform designed to allow businesses across the globe to employ the company’s technology for their own tokenisation projects.

This move is anticipated to democratise access to blockchain solutions and spur innovation in the financial sector.

“At Damrev, we are not just observing the future of asset management. We are actively shaping it,” said Damrev Chief Executive Officer, Duane Herholdt.

The executive said the expanded tokenisation services, powered by Stellar’s blockchain, were set to redefine accessibility and efficiency in the global asset market.

“This is a leap towards democratizing investment opportunities, aligning with our vision of a more inclusive financial world.”

Damrev was recently honoured as the Best African Business Tokenisation Company of 2023.

– CAJ News